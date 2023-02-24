Bridger Aerospace Surges 78% after Investors File 13D

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bridger Aerospace Surges 78% after Investors File 13D

Even just a simple form can send a share price climbing. That’s what happened for Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and the 13D form it filed with the SEC. That was sufficient to take the aerial firefighting supply company’s shares up over 78% in today’s trading session, with prices at one point reaching 182% above the previous day’s close.

There was little in the way of news or other developments short of that 13D filing. However, the filing did ultimately show that a group of investors currently held a 22.4% ownership stake in the company. Part of that group of investors, meanwhile, was none other than Jack Creek Investment Corp sponsor JCIC. Bridger went public about a month ago thanks to a merger with Jack Creek Investment Corp.

There were other investors besides JCIC, however. KSH Capital also had a stake. “Senior management” from both JCIC and KSH Capital were also listed as part of the 13D. However, analysis from Overlooked Alpha suggests that Bridger has significant “cash constraints” that will limit the company’s growth capability in the fairly short term. Thus, there may be “a run or two,” but ultimately, Bridger’s performance is likely to turn negative long-term.

Bridger is also a very volatile stock right now, as the last five days of trading point out. For most of the last five days, Bridger quietly puttered along in the $4 to $5 range. At least, until early this morning, when share prices briefly exploded to nearly reach three times that level. Subsequently, Bridger gave back a good chunk of those gains but held on to enough to effectively double yesterday’s closing share price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BAER

Bridger Aerospace takes delivery of sixth Super Scooper
The FlyBridger Aerospace takes delivery of sixth Super Scooper
8d ago
BAER
Bridger Aerospace Takes Delivery of its Sixth Super Scooper, Further Expanding Nation’s Largest Fleet
BAER
More BAER Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAER

Bridger Aerospace takes delivery of sixth Super Scooper
The FlyBridger Aerospace takes delivery of sixth Super Scooper
8d ago
BAER
Bridger Aerospace Takes Delivery of its Sixth Super Scooper, Further Expanding Nation’s Largest Fleet
Press ReleasesBridger Aerospace Takes Delivery of its Sixth Super Scooper, Further Expanding Nation’s Largest Fleet
8d ago
BAER
More BAER Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >