BridgeBio (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rising on Phase 3 Results
Market News

BridgeBio (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rising on Phase 3 Results

Story Highlights

BridgeBio has posted impressive results from a phase 3 trial evaluating acoramidis for the treatment of ATTR-CM. The company is now aiming to file a new drug application in the U.S. by the end of this year.

Shares of the biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio (NASDAQ:BBIO) are ticking higher today after it presented detailed positive results from a Phase 3 study evaluating acoramidis for the treatment of ATTR-CM (cardiomyopathy).

ATTR-CM, or transthyretin amyloidosis, is a protein disorder characterized by fibril (irregular protein clumps) buildup in the heart.

The trial achieved its primary endpoint with a win ratio of 1.8. Additionally, treatment consistency was observed in cardiovascular-related hospitalizations in all prespecified subgroups at 30 months. Compared to 9% on placebo, 45% of subjects showed improvement from the baseline in N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide.

Furthermore, the treatment was observed to be well-tolerated, and BridgeBio now plans to file a new drug application for the drug with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $41.88 on BBIO, alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. This implies a hefty 41% potential upside in the stock on top of a nearly 169% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

