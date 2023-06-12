Braskem Jumps as a New Major Shareholder Looms

Exciting news for chemical stock Braskem (NYSE:BAK), as a new buyout offer emerged that would produce a new majority shareholder if it goes through. The news was sufficient to send Braskem stock up nearly 7% at the time of writing.

The offer in question came from Unipar Carbocloro, which issued a non-binding proposal that would see Unipar buy up 34% of Braskem. The move would give Unipar a controlling stake, and take it away from Novonor, who currently holds 50.1% of Braskem’s voting shares. Novonor also accounts for 38.3% of Braskem’s share capital. For Unipar to make the move, however, it would have to open up a public offer to land not only the common shares, but also the class A and class B preferred shares. Unipar would also have to enter talks with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), who holds 47% of Braskem’s voting shares.

The good news for Braskem shareholders here is that Unipar’s offer, according to a Reuters report, represents a premium of over 40% against previous closing prices. That was enough for Werner Roger, chief investment officer with Trigono Capital, to note that the deal would likely prove good for Braskem. Its recent work with bio-based polypropolene can’t hurt either; an eco-friendly approach to plastic has long been considered a sound move for any who can pull it off.

Braskem doesn’t have much analyst coverage, but what it has is overwhelmingly positive. With three Buy ratings and one Hold, Braskem stock is considered a Strong Buy. Further, with an average price target of $13.42, it offers investors 19.82% upside potential.

