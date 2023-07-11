tiprankstipranks
Market News

BP Plc. (NYSE:BP) Secures a Legal Win

Story Highlights

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has imposed a penalty of $10.75 million on BP for a violation of the Natural Gas Act in 2008. This penalty has been revised down from $24.4 million after the company filed an appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court.

BP Plc. (NYSE:BP) achieved a legal victory recently as the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) reduced the civil penalty for the company’s alleged manipulation of natural gas prices in 2008. The revised penalty requires BP to now pay $10.75 million, which is significantly lower than the $24.4 million fine imposed by FERC in December 2020.

The reduced penalty amount follows BP’s appeal of FERC’s judgment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The court subsequently remanded the case back to FERC, requesting that they reevaluate the civil penalty.

Following the review, FERC stated that BP has the option to seek reimbursement for the excess penalty paid by filing a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. However, FERC has determined that the disgorgement of unjust profits, totaling $250,295 that BP had previously paid in January 2021, will not be refunded to the company.

Furthermore, the regulator said that with this final judgment, the oil major resolved accusations that its traders manipulated the price of natural gas between mid-September and November 30, 2008. The traders were said to have taken advantage of the disruption caused by Hurricane Ike, which had hit the Houston area at the time.

Is BP a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

Turning now to Wall Street, BP stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on three Buys and three Holds. The average price target of $32.37 implies 8.07% downside potential from the current level.

Investors looking for BP’s most accurate analyst could follow Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 81% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 15.01% per trade.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on BP

BP in talks over insurance deal for GBP 30B pension fund, FT reports
The FlyBP in talks over insurance deal for GBP 30B pension fund, FT reports
4d ago
BP
Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Inches Up as OPEC Convenes in Austria
BP
ET
Oil Trading Weekly: Could a Selloff Be In the Offing?
BP
ET
More BP Latest News >

