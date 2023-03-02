Box Tanks on Q4 Numbers

Shares of SaaS platform provider Box (NYSE:BOX) are tumbling today after its fourth-quarter numbers failed to impress investors.

Revenue rose 9.9% year-over-year to $256.4 million. The figure was in line with expectations. EPS at $0.37 came in ahead of estimates by $0.03. During the quarter, billings increased 6% year-over-year to $357.1 million. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) at the end of January 31 stood at $1.24 billion, clocking a 16% increase.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, the company sees revenue landing between $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion. EPS is seen landing between $1.42 and $1.48.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $33.20 on BOX, implying the stock may be fairly priced at the current level. That’s after a nearly 32.6% surge in the share price over the past year.

