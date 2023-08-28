Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rises on Positive Treatment Data

Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are up at the time of writing amid encouraging results from their pivotal ADVENT trial for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System. This system, which treats atrial fibrillation (a heart arrhythmia), was put to the test against the standard-of-care ablation in over 600 U.S. patients. A year on, it proved to be just as effective and safe, matching its primary goals and even earning the EU’s CE Marking.

Key data pointed out a slight edge for the PFA system, with a success rate of 73% off-drug treatment over the thermal arm’s 71%. Adverse event rates were also minimal for both. Given this, Citi’s analysis forecasts a potential U.S. approval for the PFA system. Analyst Joanne Wuensch commented on the results, emphasizing the potential to exceed investor expectations.

Is BSX Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BSX stock based on 20 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average price target of $60.39 per share implies 12.64% upside potential.

