Boston Beer’s Q3 Results Bring Cheer

The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM), a craft beer brand posted revenues of $596.5 million, up 6.2% year-over-year, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $566.4 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.82 per share, ahead of Street estimates of $0.8.

Chairman and Founder Jim Koch of Boston Beer commented, “I continue to be optimistic about the long-term growth outlook for Boston Beer’s diversified beverage portfolio. Based on our year-to-date performance and our view on the remainder of the year, we have narrowed the range of our fiscal 2022 financial guidance.”