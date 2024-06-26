Bombardier’s (TSE:BBD.B) Labor Troubles Continue as Counteroffer Rejected

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bombardier’s (TSE:BBD.B) Labor Troubles Continue as Counteroffer Rejected
Market News

Bombardier’s (TSE:BBD.B) Labor Troubles Continue as Counteroffer Rejected

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B), the business jet maker, might have been considered a stable presence in investing, but it’s looking at some serious discontent right now. In fact, it’s now finding itself embroiled in some legal troubles, and its latest attempt to break the logjam and return to status quo isn’t looking good. Investors aren’t pleased either, as Bombardier shares are down modestly in Wednesday morning’s trading.

New reports say that Bombardier rolled out what it called its “final proposal” to Unifor, the Canadian workers’ union that’s covering Bombardier’s workers. Unifor rejected said proposal, which means the strike remains on. Negotiations, however, will continue between Bombardier and Unifor, though the latest reports note that “…both the parties remain apart on key union priorities.” The strike covers 1,350 workers who are all involved in the Global series aircraft, and much of the work involved is done at the Pearson international facility in Toronto.

A Terrible Time for Labor Problems

While there’s never exactly a convenient time for a labor strike and a production stoppage—that’s why they’re useful tools for unions—this one comes at an especially bad time for Bombardier. Bombardier was starting to see some rising demand for its Global line in use as a “special missions” jet. About three weeks ago, it inked a deal with Germany’s Aero-Dienst GmbH to offer a Challenger 650 as a medevac jet, and this might have been just the beginning. But when small jets are coming into their own as more than fancy playthings for the wealthy, Bombardier is now hamstrung on the sidelines. That should lend it extra motivation to get this labor dispute settled and its people back to work making jets that are discovering a brand new use case and a brand new market to go with them.

Is Bombardier Inc Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on TSE:BBD.B stock based on 10 Buys, one Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 35.22% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:BBD.B price target of C$102.72 per share implies 18.88% upside potential.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >