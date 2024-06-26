Bombardier’s (TSE:BBD.B) Labor Troubles Continue as Counteroffer Rejected

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B), the business jet maker, might have been considered a stable presence in investing, but it’s looking at some serious discontent right now. In fact, it’s now finding itself embroiled in some legal troubles, and its latest attempt to break the logjam and return to status quo isn’t looking good. Investors aren’t pleased either, as Bombardier shares are down modestly in Wednesday morning’s trading.

New reports say that Bombardier rolled out what it called its “final proposal” to Unifor, the Canadian workers’ union that’s covering Bombardier’s workers. Unifor rejected said proposal, which means the strike remains on. Negotiations, however, will continue between Bombardier and Unifor, though the latest reports note that “…both the parties remain apart on key union priorities.” The strike covers 1,350 workers who are all involved in the Global series aircraft, and much of the work involved is done at the Pearson international facility in Toronto.

A Terrible Time for Labor Problems

While there’s never exactly a convenient time for a labor strike and a production stoppage—that’s why they’re useful tools for unions—this one comes at an especially bad time for Bombardier. Bombardier was starting to see some rising demand for its Global line in use as a “special missions” jet. About three weeks ago, it inked a deal with Germany’s Aero-Dienst GmbH to offer a Challenger 650 as a medevac jet, and this might have been just the beginning. But when small jets are coming into their own as more than fancy playthings for the wealthy, Bombardier is now hamstrung on the sidelines. That should lend it extra motivation to get this labor dispute settled and its people back to work making jets that are discovering a brand new use case and a brand new market to go with them.

Is Bombardier Inc Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on TSE:BBD.B stock based on 10 Buys, one Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 35.22% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:BBD.B price target of C$102.72 per share implies 18.88% upside potential.

