Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) Surges After Being Cut Out of Ottawa
Market News

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) Surges After Being Cut Out of Ottawa

Story Highlights

Bombardier’s miss on a new Canadian plane sale doesn’t leave investors that concerned.

A strange new development just landed for Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B). Where recently, the Canadian government looked to turn to Boeing (NYSE:BA) for a new set of planes, Bombardier might have contested the move. Now, however, it plans to leave the matter alone. Ceding the field to Boeing may not sound like a great plan, but investors are eating it up, and shares are up over 3.5% on the news.

The Canadian government recently turned to Boeing for a line of patrol planes, a move that sent Boeing shares up wonderfully at the time. Though some might have wondered why the Canadian government turned to foreign sources rather than its own backyard, the move didn’t faze Bombardier much. The biggest reason, essentially, is that Bombardier couldn’t have won the business anyway. Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair noted that the Boeing craft were the only ones that could carry anti-ship missiles as well as offer submarine-detection systems. Bombardier did have an alternative craft in mind, but that won’t actually be produced until sometime after 2030. Thus, for at least the next six years, Bombardier will continue to concede the field.

Other Baskets Await

Losing that kind of business isn’t good news, but Bombardier has other plans in the meantime. It’s investing heavily in what’s called “deep sensing,” reports note, and that’s an ability to better see into enemy territory while also being able to better direct fire to the results of what’s seen. It’s also looking to branch out and invest more heavily in its plant in Wichita, Kansas. Further, Bombardier reportedly wants to look more into “reusable solutions,” a plan that’s likely to catch some interest.

Is Bombardier Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TSE:BBD.B stock based on 10 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 5.56% loss in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:BBD.B price target of $88.80 Canadian per share implies 54.5% upside potential.

Disclosure

Popular Articles

