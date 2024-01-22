Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) Woes Deepen After FAA Flags More Safety Concerns

Aerospace company Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) woes continued on Monday as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that more mid-exit door plugs of Boeing’s planes needed to be looked into after a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane made an emergency landing following a door panel blowout.

The FAA pointed out that the company’s 737-900ER had similar door plugs to Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 and some operators had found issues with the bolts. This suggests that Boeing’s problems are unlikely to be resolved quickly.

BA stock was down in pre-market trading and has slid by more than 15% over the past month.

Is BA a Good Buy Right Now?

Analysts remain bullish about BA stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and five Holds. The average BA price target of $267.84 implies an upside potential of 24.6% at current levels.