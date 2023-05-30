Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 777-8F Freighters Favored Over Rivals

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 777-8F Freighters Favored Over Rivals

Story Highlights

Boeing will most likely receive an order from Cathay Pacific for six of its latest 777-8F cargo carriers.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (DE:CTYA) is nearing a deal to order six of Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 777-8F freighters for roughly $2 billion. Reuters reported that Cathay Pacific is looking to replenish its nearly 15-year-old freighters, which also belong to Boeing’s 747 cargo jets. Markedly, Cathay Pacific was contemplating between Boeing’s 777X family of freighters and rival Airbus’ (DE:AIR) soon-to-be-launched cargo version of the existing A350 model.

The news follows recent reports of Boeing selling at least 150 737 Max jetliners to Riyadh Air. It is important to note that Boeing’s 777-8F freighter is a state-of-the-art model, with lower operational costs and a smaller noise profile, compared to the 747 carriers, making it an apt choice for Cathay Pacific.

Cathay Pacific is considered the world’s fifth-largest cargo carrier. Currently, Cathay Pacific’s cargo fleet includes six of Boeing’s 747-400F models and 14 of its 747-8F carriers.

A spokesperson for Cathay Pacific stated, “We continue to invest in and grow our fleet with the addition of new, state-of-the-art, and fuel-efficient aircraft,” without giving any names or specifics of the order.

Boeing’s 777X family has stalled production and is scheduled to resume sometime later this year. Meanwhile, the delivery of the 777X-9 model is slated for 2025, and that of the 777X-8F is set for 2027. The first-ever order for Boeing’s 777-8F model was given by Gulf carrier Qatar Airways in January last year.

Is BA Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, Boeing has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on ten Buys and five Hold ratings. Also, the average Boeing price target of $238.40 implies 17.1% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, BA stock has gained 4.2% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BA

Boeing (NYSE:BA): Sky’s the Limit in Gulf Markets
Market NewsBoeing (NYSE:BA): Sky’s the Limit in Gulf Markets
1d ago
BA
SPR
Here’s Why the SPY ETF Could Be a Great Pick
BA
GE
Boeing Sees Supply Chain Trouble Through 2024
BA
More BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BA

Boeing (NYSE:BA): Sky’s the Limit in Gulf Markets
Market NewsBoeing (NYSE:BA): Sky’s the Limit in Gulf Markets
1d ago
BA
SPR
Here’s Why the SPY ETF Could Be a Great Pick
Market NewsHere’s Why the SPY ETF Could Be a Great Pick
6d ago
BA
GE
Boeing Sees Supply Chain Trouble Through 2024
Market NewsBoeing Sees Supply Chain Trouble Through 2024
7d ago
BA
More BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >