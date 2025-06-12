Boeing Stock (BA) Dives on Fatal Air India Crash

Boeing (BA) stock dove on Thursday after a flight involving one of its planes was involved in a fatal crash. Air India flight AI 171 plummeted to the ground shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India. The flight had 242 passengers and crew on board, heading to London Gatwick Airport.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but India will lead an investigation into the matter. The crash includes at least 30 fatalities, while survivors of the crash have been transported to hospitals to treat their injuries.

BA stock was down 7.33% in pre-market trading following the crash. The shares are still up 20.9% year-to-date and 18.43% over the past year.

Is BA Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Boeing is Strong Buy, based on 16 Buy, three Hold, and a single Sell rating over the past three months. With that comes an average BA stock price target of $220.95, representing a potential 3.25% upside for the shares.

