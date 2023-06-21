Boeing Sees Solid Demand for Its Planes

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Boeing Sees Solid Demand for Its Planes

Boeing (NYSE:BA) appears to be seeing solid demand for its planes. During the recent Paris Air Show, major moves were made by several Indian airlines, signaling a significant surge in India’s demand for both domestic and international travel. Leading the way was startup Akasa Air, who announced the purchase of four additional Boeing 737-8 planes, expanding their growing fleet to 76 jets set to be delivered over the next four years. Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, marking it as a notable step in the fledgling airline’s journey.

Air Lease, a prominent player in the airline industry, wasn’t far behind with its own announcement at the Paris event. The company is now set to add two Boeing 787 Dreamliners to its fleet. These widebody planes, in the 787-9 configuration, can ferry 296 passengers over a staggering 7,565 nautical miles. Boeing’s 787 model has gained considerable traction recently, garnering over 250 orders and commitments within the last six months.

This comes after Air India, owned by Indian industrial giant Tata, revealed a whopping $70 billion deal for a total of 470 passenger planes split between Airbus and Boeing yesterday. Indeed, 220 of those planes will come from Boeing.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 10 Buys, five Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average price target of $238.40 per share implies 12.77% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BA

Air India finalizes order for up to 290 Boeing single-aisle, widebody jets
The FlyAir India finalizes order for up to 290 Boeing single-aisle, widebody jets
1d ago
BA
AerCap signs lease agreements with EL AL for two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
BA
AER
Boeing launches SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected SAF capacity
BA
More BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BA

Air India finalizes order for up to 290 Boeing single-aisle, widebody jets
The FlyAir India finalizes order for up to 290 Boeing single-aisle, widebody jets
1d ago
BA
AerCap signs lease agreements with EL AL for two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
The FlyAerCap signs lease agreements with EL AL for two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
1d ago
BA
AER
Boeing launches SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected SAF capacity
The FlyBoeing launches SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected SAF capacity
1d ago
BA
More BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >