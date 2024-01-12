Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sinks, FAA Inspectors Set to Tighten Grip

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sinks, FAA Inspectors Set to Tighten Grip
Market News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sinks, FAA Inspectors Set to Tighten Grip

Story Highlights

Boeing faces harder inspections and audits from the FAA, and trouble from the passengers on flight 1282 is also brewing.

For anyone who thought 2024 was going to be aircraft maker Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) year, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is you’re going to be disappointed. The good news is you won’t be disappointed alone. New reports have the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tightening up on Boeing, and that sent shares down nearly 2% in Friday morning’s trading.

After the latest mid-air disaster featuring a 737 Max jet—in which a chunk of the plane broke off during flight—it’s not surprising to see the FAA picking up its inspection schedule on the beleaguered aircraft maker. The news, unfortunately, gets worse as Mike Whitaker, head of the FAA, revealed that there are “other manufacturing problems” going on within Boeing. A new audit is planned for the production line, and for Boeing’s suppliers. Based on how that audit turns out, there may be further audits to come as the FAA tries to piece together why Boeing’s planes seem to have the durability of wet tissue all of a sudden.

And It Gets Worse From There

So it’s bad enough that the government is taking aim at Boeing, but it gets worse: the people on that flight are turning around and suing Boeing. A class action lawsuit emerged from the passengers of flight 1282. Everything from emotional trauma to property loss—one passenger reportedly had the shirt ripped off his back when the breach happened—took place as a result of that flight. That’s not going to be the kind of thing that gets quietly swept under the rug with a couple free tickets and a few frequent flyer miles.

What is the Prediction for Boeing Stock Price?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 19 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 2.2% rally in its share price over the past year, the average BA price target of $279.40 per share implies 27.43% upside potential.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >