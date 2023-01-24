Boeing (NYSE:BA) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on January 25, before the market opens. Strong demand for its airplanes and the recovery in commercial travel are expected to have aided the company’s performance in Q4.

The analysts expect Boeing to swing to profit in Q4 and report EPS of $0.20, compared with a loss of $7.69 in the last year’s quarter. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $20.2 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of about 36.5%.

Factors That Impacted Boeing in Q4

Boeing delivered 69 airplanes in December, up 40% year-over-year. Moreover, the company’s Q4 deliveries rose 60%, reflecting strong growth. Based on this strong demand for its products and solid order backlog, the company is anticipated to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nevertheless, the company’s bottom line is likely to be impacted by high- fixed-cost development programs along with rising labor and raw material costs. Furthermore, persistent supply chain issues have been impacting Boeing’s ability to expand production.

What is the Prediction for Boeing Stock?

Ahead of the Q4 earnings release, Benchmark Co. analyst Josh Sullivan raised the stock’s price target to $250 from $200, while maintaining a Buy rating on BA stock.

Overall, Boeing has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and four Holds. The average stock price target of $222.36 implies 5.9% upside potential. The stock has gained nearly 48% in the past three months.

Ending Thoughts

The company is set to benefit from the recovery in the overall airline sector. Also, the reopening of China travel should aid Boeing’s top-line growth. On the flip side, heavy losses in the company’s Defense segment continue to remain a key concern.

