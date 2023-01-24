Boeing (NYSE:BA) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Boeing is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on January 25. Analysts expect the company to post a profitable quarter with revenues increasing on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on January 25, before the market opens. Strong demand for its airplanes and the recovery in commercial travel are expected to have aided the company’s performance in Q4.

The analysts expect Boeing to swing to profit in Q4 and report EPS of $0.20, compared with a loss of $7.69 in the last year’s quarter. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $20.2 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of about 36.5%.

Factors That Impacted Boeing in Q4

Boeing delivered 69 airplanes in December, up 40% year-over-year. Moreover, the company’s Q4 deliveries rose 60%, reflecting strong growth. Based on this strong demand for its products and solid order backlog, the company is anticipated to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nevertheless, the company’s bottom line is likely to be impacted by high- fixed-cost development programs along with rising labor and raw material costs. Furthermore, persistent supply chain issues have been impacting Boeing’s ability to expand production.

What is the Prediction for Boeing Stock?

Ahead of the Q4 earnings release, Benchmark Co. analyst Josh Sullivan raised the stock’s price target to $250 from $200, while maintaining a Buy rating on BA stock.

Overall, Boeing has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and four Holds. The average stock price target of $222.36 implies 5.9% upside potential. The stock has gained nearly 48% in the past three months.

Ending Thoughts

The company is set to benefit from the recovery in the overall airline sector. Also, the reopening of China travel should aid Boeing’s top-line growth. On the flip side, heavy losses in the company’s Defense segment continue to remain a key concern.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BA

Boeing awarded $72.73M government contract
The FlyBoeing awarded $72.73M government contract
4d ago
BA
Buy Boeing and Sell Alphabet Stock, Says Piper Sandler
BA
SPX
Boeing vs. Airbus: The Key Reason Why Airbus Stock is Better
BA
More BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BA

Boeing awarded $72.73M government contract
The FlyBoeing awarded $72.73M government contract
4d ago
BA
Buy Boeing and Sell Alphabet Stock, Says Piper Sandler
Stock Analysis & IdeasBuy Boeing and Sell Alphabet Stock, Says Piper Sandler
5d ago
BA
SPX
Boeing vs. Airbus: The Key Reason Why Airbus Stock is Better
Stock Analysis & IdeasBoeing vs. Airbus: The Key Reason Why Airbus Stock is Better
5d ago
BA
More BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >