Boeing (NYSE:BA) Close to Bagging 787 Dreamliner Order from Qantas

Aerospace major, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), is reportedly close to bagging a new order for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Qantas Airways, as reported by Reuters.

The order, which involves an undisclosed number of 787-10 aircraft, could be announced this month itself. Although a final decision is pending, this development could significantly expand the presence of the 787 aircraft within Qantas, a prominent name in the Australian aviation industry.

Additionally, Boeing has secured a contract valued at $94.1 million for the modernization of two Boeing 777 aircraft. This deal, involving military sales to India, also includes aircraft modernization technology. Work on the contract is anticipated to be completed by November 2027.

In another development, the company also signed a deal for the sale of 24 F-15 fighter jets to Indonesia. This deal is aimed at modernizing Indonesia’s aging fighter jet fleet. Indonesia has been steadily increasing its defense spending. In recent times, it has acquired various fighter jets including F-16s, Sukhoi Su-27s, Su-30s, Rafales, and Mirage 2000-5s.

Overall, the Street has a $260.14 consensus price target on Boeing, alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares have surged nearly 43% over the past 52 weeks.

Read full Disclosure