Boeing (NYSE:BA) Bags Major Dreamliner Order from Air Canada

Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA) has secured an order for 18 787-10 widebody jets from Air Canada. The leading Canadian carrier has selected the 787 Dreamliner to modernize its fleet and has retained the option to acquire an additional 12 aircraft.

The 787 is highly fuel-efficient and is anticipated to generate operational savings while also supporting Air Canada’s goals of lowering emissions. Currently, Air Canada operates 38 787s.

In another development, Boeing has bagged a contract worth $221.37 million from the U.S. Department of Defense under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement. This deal is associated with flight control surface spares that are used on the F/A-18 AE/F and EA-18G aircraft.

The contract is under activity with the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, and work is anticipated to be completed by December 2029.

What Is the Target Price for BA Stock?

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $257.50 on Boeing, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This implies a 30% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure