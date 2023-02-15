Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus Bag Largest-Ever Aircraft Deal

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus Bag Largest-Ever Aircraft Deal

Story Highlights

Boeing has grabbed an order to supply 220 aircraft to Air India Ltd. Separately, Airbus will provide 250 of its planes to the India-based airline.

Aircraft manufacturers Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (EADSY) (DE:AIR) have received an order to supply about 470 jets to India’s largest international airline, Air India Ltd. This marks the world’s largest aircraft deal and would cost Air India about $70 billion.

Individually, Boeing will supply 220 planes, which will consist of 10 of its 777Xs, 20 of its 787 Dreamliners, and 190 of the American giant’s 737 MAX jets. Additionally, Air India still has the option to buy an additional 20 B787 and 50 B737MAX planes.

On the other hand, Airbus will be providing 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body A320neo family planes. As per a WSJ report, Airbus is planning to increase the production of two of its big-sized planes that offer higher fuel-carrying capacity. The decision was made primarily in response to an order from Air India and projections of a pickup in demand for long-distance travel.

The news reflects positive signals about the airline industry, whose performance was largely marred by the pandemic. The sector has been benefitting from a resurgence in commercial travel along with the reopening of China’s borders.

Is BA a Buy or Sell?

BA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 10 Buy and five Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ price target of $234.33 implies a 7.3% upside potential.

Boeing is expected to benefit from the rising defense budgets of several countries seeking to upgrade their aircraft and weapons.

Is Airbus a Good Investment?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about Airbus stock. This is based on seven Buy, three Hold, and three Sell recommendations. The average price target of €137.92 implies upside potential of 19% from the current level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BA

Families of 737 Max crash victims lose bid to throw out US deal, Bloomberg says
The FlyFamilies of 737 Max crash victims lose bid to throw out US deal, Bloomberg says
5d ago
BA
Boeing sued by Comair for fraud over the 737 Max aircraft
BA
Boeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs, The Seattle Times reports
BA
More BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BA

Families of 737 Max crash victims lose bid to throw out US deal, Bloomberg says
The FlyFamilies of 737 Max crash victims lose bid to throw out US deal, Bloomberg says
5d ago
BA
Boeing sued by Comair for fraud over the 737 Max aircraft
The FlyBoeing sued by Comair for fraud over the 737 Max aircraft
8d ago
BA
Boeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs, The Seattle Times reports
The FlyBoeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs, The Seattle Times reports
8d ago
BA
More BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >