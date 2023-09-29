Boeing (NYSE:BA) Agrees to $8.1M Settlement to Resolve Allegations

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Boeing (NYSE:BA) Agrees to $8.1M Settlement to Resolve Allegations
Market News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) Agrees to $8.1M Settlement to Resolve Allegations

Story Highlights

Boeing settles allegations of False Claims Act violations by agreeing to pay $8.1 million.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) agreed to pay $8.1 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act. This settlement effectively resolves the allegations that Boeing made false statements regarding contracts with the U.S. Navy for the production of the V-22 Osprey aircraft.

The government alleged that Boeing, which produces aircraft, satellites, rockets, rotorcraft, and missiles, neglected to carry out the mandated monthly tests on autoclaves utilized in the composite curing process. Further, it did not meet other testing-related requirements.

In terms of market demand, the company continues to witness healthy orders and deliveries. During the Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference, the company’s CFO, Brian West, said that the demand environment continues to be strong, implying strong growth ahead. Further, West reiterated the company’s long-term financial targets, including $10 billion in free cash flow.

As Boeing benefits from higher demand, let’s look at analysts’ recommendations for BA stock. 

What is the Prediction for Boeing Stock?

Boeing is seeing solid demand across all of its product lines. Highlighting stellar orders, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak reiterated the Buy recommendation on Boeing stock on September 12. Poponak said, “YTD new aircraft orders remain solid.”

While orders remain strong, abnormal expenses and higher R&D spending continue to take a toll on its margins and EPS. This keeps analysts cautiously optimistic about Boeing stock. 

With 10 Buy and six Hold recommendations, Boeing stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $253.93 implies 33.35% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Boeing initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank
The FlyBoeing initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank
1d ago
BA
A New CEO Could Fly Blue Origin to the Earth’s Orbit
Market NewsA New CEO Could Fly Blue Origin to the Earth’s Orbit
3d ago
BA
AMZN
Air France-KLM to place order for 50 Airbus A350 family aircraft
The FlyAir France-KLM to place order for 50 Airbus A350 family aircraft
4d ago
BA
FRAF
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >