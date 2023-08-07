Boeing (NYSE: BA) Awarded U.S. Navy Contract Worth $145.7 Million

Aerospace company Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a $145.7 million fixed-price contract by the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, against a previously-issued basic ordering agreement. This contract will provide for the “Increment Three Block Two engineering and manufacturing development capabilities upgrades to include the fleet release 300 and other hardware and software upgrades.”

The work is expected to be completed by March 2026 and is likely to be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, Jacksonville, Florida, and Whidbey Island, Washington.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about BA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and four Holds.