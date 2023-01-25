Boeing Delivers a Q4 Flop; Shares Drift Lower

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPYQQQDIA
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Boeing Delivers a Q4 Flop; Shares Drift Lower

Shares of aerospace and defense major Boeing (NYSE:BA) are sliding today after the company delivered a disappointing fourth-quarter performance. Revenue rose 35.1% year-over-year to $19.98 billion but fell short of estimates by $120 million.

Net loss per share at $1.75 was on the opposite end of the spectrum as compared to analysts’ expectations of a net income per share of $0.20. During this period, Boeing saw its order backlog balloon to $404 billion and delivered 152 planes. Additionally, free cash flow generation came in at $2.3 billion for the year.

Looking ahead to 2023, the company now expects free cash flow generation to hover between $3 billion and $5 billion.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $222.36 on BA, implying a 4.90% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above. Shares of the company have already run up about 35% over the last six months.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BA

Boeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results
Press ReleasesBoeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results
40m ago
BA
Boeing (NYSE:BA) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
BA
Boeing awarded $72.73M government contract
BA
More BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BA

Boeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results
Press ReleasesBoeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results
40m ago
BA
Boeing (NYSE:BA) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Market NewsBoeing (NYSE:BA) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
1d ago
BA
Boeing awarded $72.73M government contract
The FlyBoeing awarded $72.73M government contract
5d ago
BA
More BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >