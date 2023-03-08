Boeing Could Seal 737 Max Deal with JAL

Boeing (NYSE: BA) could be close to sealing a deal with Japan Airlines (JAL) for 20 of its 737 Max airplanes beating out its arch-rival Airbus (EADSY) and its A320 neo aircraft, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report stated that the order is likely to be a combination of Boeing’s smaller Max 8 jets along with some of its larger Max 10 planes. Bloomberg cited Flightradar24 data to show that JAL currently has around 43 Boeing 737s and is looking at replacing its older, short-haul fleet.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about BA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and five Holds.