Boeing (BA) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Expect

Aerospace and defense company Boeing (BA) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Wednesday, October 29. The stock is up about 26% so far this year, helped by a steady rise in jet deliveries, strong demand for commercial planes, and new defense contracts. A more stable supply chain, higher 737 MAX and 787 output, and renewed investor confidence under new CEO Kelly Ortberg have also lifted sentiment. Wall Street expects Boeing to report a narrower loss per share of $5.16 for Q3 2025 compared to $10.44 in the prior-year quarter.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Meanwhile, revenue is expected to increase 24% to $22.06 billion. Investors will be watching for management’s outlook on delivery targets, production rates, and progress on resolving quality issues. It is important to note that Boeing has missed EPS estimates in four of the past nine quarters.

Recent Events Ahead of Q3

On October 23, 2025, Boeing announced a $461 million order from the U.S. Army for nine CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters, part of its ongoing heavy-lift fleet upgrades. The deal covers Lot Four and Lot Five production, giving the Army a total of 18 new Chinooks.

On October 17, 2025, the FAA approved Boeing’s request to raise 737 MAX production from 38 to 42 planes per month. The move marks a key step in Boeing’s plan to speed up jet deliveries and stabilize its production line after recent delays.

Bernstein’s Take Ahead of Boeing’s Q3 Earnings

Heading into Q3 results, Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned reaffirmed an Outperform rating on Boeing with a $287 price target. He noted that the FAA recently approved Boeing to lift 737 MAX production from 38 to 42 jets per month, matching the company’s goal to reach that level by year-end.

He noted that this increase follows a 787 production boost to 7 jets per month, with plans to reach 10 per month by 2026. According to Harned, Boeing’s stock typically strengthens when output rises, and both the 737 MAX and 787 programs are now progressing as planned. Boeing is expected to give more updates during its Q3 earnings on October 29.

Options Traders Anticipate a 5.67% Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry; the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 5.67% move in either direction.

Is Boeing a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 12 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. The average BA price target of $258.91 per share implies 16.10% upside potential.

See more BA analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue