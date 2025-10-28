Boeing (BA) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Boeing (BA) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Boeing is scheduled to report its Q3 results on October 29. Heading into the earnings, Wall Street is bullish on the company’s prospects due to steady delivery growth.

Boeing (BA) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Expect

Aerospace and defense company Boeing (BA) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Wednesday, October 29. The stock is up about 26% so far this year, helped by a steady rise in jet deliveries, strong demand for commercial planes, and new defense contracts. A more stable supply chain, higher 737 MAX and 787 output, and renewed investor confidence under new CEO Kelly Ortberg have also lifted sentiment. Wall Street expects Boeing to report a narrower loss per share of $5.16 for Q3 2025 compared to $10.44 in the prior-year quarter.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Meanwhile, revenue is expected to increase 24% to $22.06 billion. Investors will be watching for management’s outlook on delivery targets, production rates, and progress on resolving quality issues. It is important to note that Boeing has missed EPS estimates in four of the past nine quarters.

Recent Events Ahead of Q3

On October 23, 2025, Boeing announced a $461 million order from the U.S. Army for nine CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters, part of its ongoing heavy-lift fleet upgrades. The deal covers Lot Four and Lot Five production, giving the Army a total of 18 new Chinooks.

On October 17, 2025, the FAA approved Boeing’s request to raise 737 MAX production from 38 to 42 planes per month. The move marks a key step in Boeing’s plan to speed up jet deliveries and stabilize its production line after recent delays.

Bernstein’s Take Ahead of Boeing’s Q3 Earnings

Heading into Q3 results, Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned reaffirmed an Outperform rating on Boeing with a $287 price target. He noted that the FAA recently approved Boeing to lift 737 MAX production from 38 to 42 jets per month, matching the company’s goal to reach that level by year-end.

He noted that this increase follows a 787 production boost to 7 jets per month, with plans to reach 10 per month by 2026. According to Harned, Boeing’s stock typically strengthens when output rises, and both the 737 MAX and 787 programs are now progressing as planned. Boeing is expected to give more updates during its Q3 earnings on October 29.

Options Traders Anticipate a 5.67% Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry; the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 5.67% move in either direction.

Is Boeing a Good Stock to Buy Right Now? 

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 12 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. The average BA price target of $258.91 per share implies 16.10% upside potential.

See more BA analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement