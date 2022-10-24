Boeing (BA), Airbus Could Rise on Saudi Arabian Deal

Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus (EASDY) are in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. According to Bloomberg, both companies are in the running for a purchase of around 80 jets. The jets would likely form the basis of a new, second Saudi Arabian national airline.

To begin with, the Saudi sovereign fund would purchase 40 jets. It would also buy options for an additional 40 jets. It’s unclear whether one company will win all the contracts, or whether the purchases can be split among Boeing and Airbus.

What is the Prediction for Boeing Stock?

According to analysts, Boeing stock is a Strong Buy, carrying seven Buy and two Hold ratings. The average analyst BA stock price prediction is $217.29, implying an upside of 53.8%.

Furthermore, according to TipRanks’ Smart Score, Boeing is likely to outperform the market. Boeing will report earnings this Wednesday before the markets open.