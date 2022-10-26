Boeing Ascends on Q3 Revenue Growth

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher today after the company delivered top-line growth for the third quarter.

Revenue increased 4.5% over the prior year to $15.96 billion. The figure though fell short of estimates by roughly $1.95 billion.

Net loss per share came in at $6.18 owing to losses on fixed-price defense development programs.

The company resumed 787 deliveries and delivered nine airplanes during the quarter. The total backlog stood at $381 billion at the end of the period.

