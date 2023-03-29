tiprankstipranks
Market News

BLUE Turns Red on Q4 Miss

Biotechnology company bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has delivered lower-than-expected numbers for the fourth quarter on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. Shares of the company are trending lower in the pre-market session today as a result.

Revenue nosedived 96.3% year-over-year to $62,000, missing expectations by $15.34 million. Net loss per share at $0.38 too missed the cut by $0.05.

Despite these numbers, the company is looking at important milestones over the coming periods. A response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the company’s lovo-cel BLA submission response is expected in the coming weeks and if approved, the product is expected to be launched early next year.

The company is also working on expanding the manufacturing capacity for Zynteglo which is targeted for beta-thalassemia. Additionally, the launch of Skysona remains on track. BLUE had a cash pile of $227 million at the end of 2022 and expects cash burn to hover between $270 million and $300 million for 2023.

 Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $7.33 on BLUE, implying a 69.7% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a nearly 38% correction in the stock so far this year.

