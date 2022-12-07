Blue Origin Makes Another Run for the Moon; Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Might Compete

Jeff Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, has submitted a second bid for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) lunar exploration program. However, Blue Origin is likely to face strong competition from Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), which is also planning to submit its own bid.

Shares of Leidos may see a run if the company makes a bid, thanks to its strong possibility of outbidding Blue Origin, supported by its technological prowess.

Blue Origin tweeted on Tuesday that it has submitted a request to develop a space vehicle to transport NASA astronauts on the agency’s Artemis program to the moon. The company had unsuccessfully protested and sued NASA’s decision to award the lunar lander contract to only one company, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, last year.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are partners in Blue Origin’s bid. Interestingly, both of the partnering firms are also working with SpaceX on future NASA projects under the Artemis moon program.

Is Leidos a Good Stock to Buy?

Leidos stock is a Strong Buy on Wall Street, based on six Buys and two Holds. The average price target of $121.29 indicates 10.78% upside over the next year.

