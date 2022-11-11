Blue Apron Feeling the Blues Upon Equity Dilution

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) nosedived in pre-market trading on Friday after an SEC filing revealed that the company offering fresh meals designed by chefs has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Canaccord Genuity on November 10, relating to the sale of shares of its Class A common stock.

As per the terms of the agreement, Blue Apron may offer $30 million shares for sale through Canaccord. The company expects to sell 20.68 million shares at an offering price of $1.45 per share.

The company stated in its SEC filing, “…after deducting commissions and

estimated aggregate offering expenses payable by us, you will experience immediate dilution of $0.53 per share, representing the difference between our as adjusted net tangible book value per share after giving effect to this offering and the assumed offering price of $1.45 per share.”

APRN elaborated further about the dilution, “This represents an immediate increase of $0.27 in as adjusted net tangible book value per share to existing stockholders and immediate dilution of $0.53 in as adjusted net tangible book value per share to investors purchasing shares of our Class A common stock in this offering.”