Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN): Is a Proxy War Around the Corner?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN): Is a Proxy War Around the Corner?
Market News

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN): Is a Proxy War Around the Corner?

Story Highlights

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a significant stake in Bloomin’ Brands. A proxy war could be around the corner.

Activist investor Starboard Value has acquired a significant stake (more than 5%) and become one of the top-five shareholders in restaurant holding company Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), the Wall Street Journal reported. The specific changes that Starboard might push for at BLMN remain uncertain. However, a proxy war could be around the corner as activist investors like Starboard often attempt to make changes within the company to drive improvements. 

Bloomin’ Brands is among the leading casual dining restaurant companies in the world. It has over 1,450 restaurants across 13 countries. 

Notably, Bloomin’ Brands stock has gained over 31% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it has more than doubled over the past year. However, over a longer time horizon, the company has failed to create value for its shareholders and has underperformed the broader market averages. For instance, BLMN stock has gained a little over 26% in the past decade. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has appreciated by about 164% during the same period. Further, the graph below shows that the stock has also lagged behind the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), a proxy for the S&P 500 Index, over the past five years. 

Bloomin’ Brands’ underperformance reflects the company’s inability to drive sales over the past decade. (See the image below.)

While its sales growth rate has disappointed, let’s look at what the Wall Street analysts recommend for BLMN stock.

Is Bloomin’ Brands a Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands has managed to increase its sales so far in 2023. However, the tough year-over-year comparisons keep analysts cautious. With three Buy and five Hold recommendations, BLMN stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating. 

Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $29.71 implies 15.96% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 8/18/23 – Futures Mixed, Bond Yields Rising on Rate Hike Expectations
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/18/23 – Futures Mixed, Bond Yields Rising on Rate Hike Expectations
17m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/17/23 – Stocks Fall as Losing Streak Continues
NDX
SPX
IEO: An Underrated Oil ETF with a Nice Dividend, Too
COP
CVX
More SPX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 8/18/23 – Futures Mixed, Bond Yields Rising on Rate Hike Expectations
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/18/23 – Futures Mixed, Bond Yields Rising on Rate Hike Expectations
17m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/17/23 – Stocks Fall as Losing Streak Continues
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/17/23 – Stocks Fall as Losing Streak Continues
10h ago
NDX
SPX
IEO: An Underrated Oil ETF with a Nice Dividend, Too
Stock Analysis & IdeasIEO: An Underrated Oil ETF with a Nice Dividend, Too
1d ago
COP
CVX
More SPX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >