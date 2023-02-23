Block Dips after Reporting Mixed Earnings

Shares of Block (NASDAQ:SQ) dipped in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.22, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.30 per share.

Sales increased by 14% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.65 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion.

Block saw hefty gains in transaction-based revenue, with that segment seeing $1.47 billion by itself. That was up 13% over the same time last year. Block also processed a gross payment value of $53.16 billion in the fourth quarter, which was up 15% year-over-year. Subscription and service-based revenues, however, saw staggering growth, up 69% against this time last year to reach $1.31 billion in total.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $90.21 on Block, implying 21.66% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

