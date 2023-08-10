Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Drops On Disclosing SEC Subpoena

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Drops On Disclosing SEC Subpoena
Market News

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Drops On Disclosing SEC Subpoena

Story Highlights

Blink Charging shares are under pressure today after it disclosed the receipt of a subpoena from the SEC last month. Meanwhile, the company had a robust second quarter and is aiming to reach positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024.

Shares of EV charging solutions provider Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are trending lower today after it disclosed a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July, requesting the company documents and other information (since January 2020) related to varying subjects including related-party transactions, EV charging stations and executive departures.

The company is cooperating with the securities market watchdog and noted that it is unable to predict the timing or outcome of the investigation or what its consequences could be.  

Yesterday, Blink also announced second-quarter numbers with revenue soaring 185.5% year-over-year to $32.8 million. Net loss per share at $0.44 came in narrower than estimates by $0.02. during the quarter, Blink witnessed growth across its Service and Network fees channels and had a total of 5,830 charging stations under its infrastructure (sold, contracted, or deployed).

For the full-year 2023, the company now expects revenue to hover between $110 million to $120 million and anticipates reaching positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024.

Overall, the Street has a $30 consensus price target on Blink alongside a Hold consensus rating. This points to a massive 350% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BLNK

Blink Charging Names Jenifer Yokley Sr. Vice President of Global Marketing
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Names Jenifer Yokley Sr. Vice President of Global Marketing
1h ago
BLNK
Unusually active option classes on open August 9th
MQ
UNG
Blink Charging sees FY23 revenue $110M-$120M, consensus $103.16M
BLNK
More BLNK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLNK

Blink Charging Names Jenifer Yokley Sr. Vice President of Global Marketing
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Names Jenifer Yokley Sr. Vice President of Global Marketing
1h ago
BLNK
Unusually active option classes on open August 9th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open August 9th
1d ago
MQ
UNG
Blink Charging sees FY23 revenue $110M-$120M, consensus $103.16M
The FlyBlink Charging sees FY23 revenue $110M-$120M, consensus $103.16M
2d ago
BLNK
More BLNK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >