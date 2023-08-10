Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Drops On Disclosing SEC Subpoena

Shares of EV charging solutions provider Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are trending lower today after it disclosed a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July, requesting the company documents and other information (since January 2020) related to varying subjects including related-party transactions, EV charging stations and executive departures.

The company is cooperating with the securities market watchdog and noted that it is unable to predict the timing or outcome of the investigation or what its consequences could be.

Yesterday, Blink also announced second-quarter numbers with revenue soaring 185.5% year-over-year to $32.8 million. Net loss per share at $0.44 came in narrower than estimates by $0.02. during the quarter, Blink witnessed growth across its Service and Network fees channels and had a total of 5,830 charging stations under its infrastructure (sold, contracted, or deployed).

For the full-year 2023, the company now expects revenue to hover between $110 million to $120 million and anticipates reaching positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024.

Overall, the Street has a $30 consensus price target on Blink alongside a Hold consensus rating. This points to a massive 350% potential upside in the stock.

