BLCM Plummets on Stopping Trials of BPX-601 and BPX-603

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) are tanking today after it discontinued the Phase 1/2 clinical studies evaluating its GoCAR-T cell candidates (BPX-601 and BPX-603) in combination with rimiducid.

The company has undertaken the move after evaluating the risk/benefit profile of the combination and serious immune-mediated adverse events in the Phase 1/2 trial of BPX-601.

Next, BLCM is communicating with regulators about its decision and looking at strategic alternatives.

Shares of the company have now tanked nearly 68% over the past month. The company has delivered a return on equity of -108% on a trailing 12-month basis. Further, a beta of 1.37 indicates the stock can be prone to wilder than the broader market fluctuations.

Read full Disclosure