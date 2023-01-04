Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Gains as BREIT Gets $4B Boost

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Gains as BREIT Gets $4B Boost

Story Highlights

Blackstone’s Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) gets a $4 billion investment from the University of California. Blackstone’s stock closed higher yesterday.

After witnessing redemption pressure, Blackstone’s (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) has landed an investor. Per the announcement, UC Investments, an investment arm of the University of California, will infuse $4 billion in the form of equity into BREIT Class I shares. Blackstone’s stock closed 2.63% higher yesterday. 

Per the arrangement, UC Investments will put up its $4 billion worth of equity in BREIT, and Blackstone will add $1 billion of its current holdings to a new strategic venture. The venture will generate a minimum annualized net return of 11.25% for UC Investments. 

Furthermore, Blackstone will receive a 5% incentive fee if net returns exceed the specified minimum rate. However, if net annualized returns come in below the minimum rate, Blackstone will make up the difference through its $1 billion holdings in the venture. However, unlike other stockholders, who can sell shares monthly, UC Investments has committed to holding its investment for six years. 

For Blackstone, the $4B infusion will provide additional capital for deployment and increase balance sheet flexibility. Most importantly, the investment validates the high quality of BREIT’s portfolio. BREIT Class I shares have delivered an annualized net return of 12.7% in the last six years. 

What is the Price Target for BX?

Per analysts, BX stock has an average price target of $102.19. This implies 34.23% upside potential. The stock has received nine Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. 

While most analysts are bullish, hedge funds and insiders sold BX stock. Hedge funds reduced their holdings by 213.8K shares in the last three months. Meanwhile, insiders sold BX stock worth $3.7M. Blackstone stock has a Smart Score of six, implying a Neutral outlook.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BX

Blackstone price target lowered to $85 from $90 at BMO Capital
The FlyBlackstone price target lowered to $85 from $90 at BMO Capital
3d ago
BX
Evercore starts ‘differentiated’ C&I solar developer Altus Power at Outperform
BX
AMPS
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust gets vote of confidence, says Morgan Stanley
BX
More BX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BX

Blackstone price target lowered to $85 from $90 at BMO Capital
The FlyBlackstone price target lowered to $85 from $90 at BMO Capital
3d ago
BX
Evercore starts ‘differentiated’ C&I solar developer Altus Power at Outperform
The FlyEvercore starts ‘differentiated’ C&I solar developer Altus Power at Outperform
4d ago
BX
AMPS
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust gets vote of confidence, says Morgan Stanley
The FlyBlackstone Real Estate Income Trust gets vote of confidence, says Morgan Stanley
5d ago
BX
More BX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >