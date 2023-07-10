Black Diamond (NASDAQ:BDTX): RA Capital Boosts Stake in This Penny Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Black Diamond (NASDAQ:BDTX): RA Capital Boosts Stake in This Penny Stock

Story Highlights

RA Capital increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics. The investment firm bought 935,850 shares of BDTX.

According to a recent SEC filing, investment firm RA Capital has increased its holdings in penny stock Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX). RA Capital, which primarily invests in public and private healthcare and life science companies, bought 935,850 shares of BDTX for $5 apiece. Including the recent transaction, RA Capital now holds over 3.21 million shares of this clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company. 

The move comes after the company announced the public offering of 15 million shares to raise $75 million on June 29. 

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock has gained significantly over the past month following the positive phase 1 data from its lead candidate, BDTX-1535, in NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) therapy. 

Following BDTX-1535’s initial results, H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns upgraded BDTX stock to Buy from Hold on June 28. Moreover, the analyst assigned a price target of $11. 

The analyst used a discounted cash flow (DCF)-based valuation methodology to assign a $11 price target to BDTX stock. He assigned a 30% probability to the launch of BDTX-1535 in EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) NSCLC. The analysts’ assumptions suggest a total firm value of roughly $392M, implying $11 per share. 

Is BDTX a Buy?

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on four unanimous Buy recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $11.75 suggests a solid upside potential of 166.44%. 

While analysts are bullish about BDTX’s prospects, investors can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find attractive Penny stocks with the potential to deliver solid returns.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BDTX

Ra Capital Black discloses $4.68M purchase of Diamond Therapeutics common stock
The FlyRa Capital Black discloses $4.68M purchase of Diamond Therapeutics common stock
3d ago
BDTX
Nvidia upgraded, Apple initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
CCL
CLB
Black Diamond Soars on $75M Public Offering
BDTX
More BDTX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BDTX

Ra Capital Black discloses $4.68M purchase of Diamond Therapeutics common stock
The FlyRa Capital Black discloses $4.68M purchase of Diamond Therapeutics common stock
3d ago
BDTX
Nvidia upgraded, Apple initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyNvidia upgraded, Apple initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
10d ago
CCL
CLB
Black Diamond Soars on $75M Public Offering
Market NewsBlack Diamond Soars on $75M Public Offering
10d ago
BDTX
More BDTX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >