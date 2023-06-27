BKNG Stock Rises after Adding AI Vacation Planning

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

BKNG Stock Rises after Adding AI Vacation Planning

Letting artificial intelligence plan your vacation sounds like a great start to a horror movie. Possibly one scripted by artificial intelligence. But that’s just what’s going on with Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) who recently opened up Pandora’s Box of AI and added it to their Booking.com apps. That was good enough for investors, who gave the share price a nice upward tick in Tuesday’s trading, letting it close up 3.23%.

Dubbed the AI Trip Planner, the release—currently in beta—will take the panoply of options that are available to travelers and help them narrow down said options based on a slate of questions. Users can ask the platform to search for certain destinations or certain qualities that some destinations may have. This even includes some destinations that users may never have heard of, to begin with. Users can get as specific as one single city or expand outward to countries and even regions to produce their ideal vacation. A Barron’s report even notes that the AI can do such searches and even can present “less touristy” options first, as well as presenting complete itineraries.

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel noted that generative AI is little more than the natural progression of Booking Holdings operations. Fogel further noted that Booking.com has been doing things manually that AI would be particularly suited for, like deciding which order to present hotel photos or presenting the most relevant customer reviews right away.

Booking Holdings stock got a healthy boost today, and analysts are generally in favor themselves. Booking Holdings is considered a Moderate Buy, thanks to 16 Buy ratings, eight Holds, and two Sells. With an average price target of $2,882, however, Booking Holdings stock can only boast a modest 6.71% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BKNG

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
18d ago
CI
FDX
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
CI
BUD
Booking Holdings’ (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock: Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q1 Sales
BKNG
More BKNG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BKNG

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
18d ago
CI
FDX
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
21d ago
CI
BUD
Booking Holdings’ (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock: Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q1 Sales
Stock Analysis & IdeasBooking Holdings’ (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock: Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q1 Sales
2M ago
BKNG
More BKNG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >