Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) Is Not Just a Bitcoin Mining Company

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) Is Not Just a Bitcoin Mining Company
Market News

Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) Is Not Just a Bitcoin Mining Company

Story Highlights

Amid the pressures facing Bitcoin miners, Bitdeer Technologies is leveraging its innovative solutions, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, and driving forward developments in AI, positioning the company as a compelling choice for investors interested in a diversified crypto miner.

Bitcoin miners continue to grapple with pressures reverberating from the April 2024 halving event, and Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is among them. Yet, despite a challenging environment, Bitdeer continues to advance, leveraging its innovative solutions in computing processes and offering cloud hash rate sharing, mining machine hosting, and cryptocurrency mining services.

The company is setting new efficiency benchmarks with the recent successful testing of its power-efficient SEAL02 Bitcoin mining chip. Furthermore, it’s driving forward developments in AI, unveiling an advanced AI Training Platform via its subsidiary, Bitdeer AI.

Despite falling slightly short of revenue expectations in the most recent quarter, management remains optimistic. It highlights solid financial performance under challenging circumstances and shares plans for future growth and innovation. BTDR is an intriguing choice for investors seeking exposure to a diversified crypto miner.

Bitdeer Advancing Technology and Service Offering

Bitdeer Technologies Group is a blockchain and computing technology company that offers various services and solutions. It provides hash rate sharing solutions, such as Cloud hash rate and a Hash rate marketplace. It also provides a comprehensive mining machine hosting solutions package, handling deployment, maintenance, and management tasks for efficient cryptocurrency mining.

BTDR also manages mining data centers for hash rate generation and handles multiple computing processes, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Additionally, It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer recently announced the successful testing of its advanced Bitcoin mining chip, SEAL02, highlighting an advancement in power efficiency. The chip was developed with TSMC (TSM), a global semiconductor foundry. The new chip will be integrated into Bitdeer’s upcoming SEALMINER A2 mining machines, with mass production set to begin in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Bitdeer AI, a segment of Bitdeer Technologies Group, has launched an AI Training Platform that provides scalable AI/ML inference with serverless GPU infrastructure. The platform allows users to build, train, and refine AI models at scale. The newly introduced platform incorporates AI infrastructure, using powerful resources like NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with H100 GPUs, DDN Storage, and InfiniBand Networks. Moreover, Bitdeer AI has strategic plans to team up with NVIDIA (NVDA) to further advance its AI Training Platform.

Analysis of Bitdeer’s Recent Financial Results

The company has announced its Q2 2024 financial results. Revenue was $99.2 million, a 5.8% increase from Q2 2023, although it fell short of the analysts’ estimates of $109.35 million. However, gross profit drastically increased year-over-year by 50.6%, totaling $24.4 million, while the cost of revenue dropped slightly to $74.8 million compared to $77.81 million in Q2 2023.

The net loss of $17.7 million was much lower than the $40.4 million loss in Q2 2023. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose 33.2% year-over-year to $24.9 million, highlighting success in controlling costs and optimizing operations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04, surpassing analysts’ estimates of -$0.01.

At the quarter’s end, reported cash and cash equivalents were $203.9 million. The company’s board, affirming confidence in the company’s profitability, approved a share repurchase program worth $10 million.

What Is the Price Target for BTDR Stock?

The stock is volatile, with a beta of 1.74. It essentially doubled in price from June to July but has since pulled back, shedding roughly 40% in the past 90 days. It trades in the lower half of its 52-week price range of $2.77 – $14.27 and demonstrates negative price momentum by trading below its 20-day (7.18) and 50-day (7.40) moving averages. The price decline has driven the stock P/S ratio (2x) below its historical average (2.65x), suggesting an attractive valuation.

Analysts following the company have been bullish on BTDR stock. Based on eight analysts’ cumulative recommendations, Bitdeer Technologies is rated a Strong Buy. The average price target for BTDR stock is $14.14, representing a potential upside of 93.70% from current levels.

See more BTDR analyst ratings

Bottom Line on Bitdeer

Bitdeer’s innovative computing and blockchain technology solutions, coupled with its diverse offerings like cloud hash rate sharing, mining machine hosting, and cryptocurrency mining services, position it as an attractive prospect for investors. Recent achievements, such as successfully testing its power-efficient SEAL02 Bitcoin mining chip and unveiling an advanced AI Training Platform through Bitdeer AI, point to ongoing growth and innovation.

Also, an average analyst price target offering over 93% upside from current levels makes BTDR a compelling option for those seeking exposure to a diversified crypto miner.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Bitdeer provides September 2024 production and operations update
BTDR
TheFly
Premium
Bitdeer Technologies Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
BTDR
Go Ad-Free with Our App