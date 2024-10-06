Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) Is Not Just a Bitcoin Mining Company

Bitcoin miners continue to grapple with pressures reverberating from the April 2024 halving event, and Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is among them. Yet, despite a challenging environment, Bitdeer continues to advance, leveraging its innovative solutions in computing processes and offering cloud hash rate sharing, mining machine hosting, and cryptocurrency mining services.

The company is setting new efficiency benchmarks with the recent successful testing of its power-efficient SEAL02 Bitcoin mining chip. Furthermore, it’s driving forward developments in AI, unveiling an advanced AI Training Platform via its subsidiary, Bitdeer AI.

Despite falling slightly short of revenue expectations in the most recent quarter, management remains optimistic. It highlights solid financial performance under challenging circumstances and shares plans for future growth and innovation. BTDR is an intriguing choice for investors seeking exposure to a diversified crypto miner.

Bitdeer Advancing Technology and Service Offering

Bitdeer Technologies Group is a blockchain and computing technology company that offers various services and solutions. It provides hash rate sharing solutions, such as Cloud hash rate and a Hash rate marketplace. It also provides a comprehensive mining machine hosting solutions package, handling deployment, maintenance, and management tasks for efficient cryptocurrency mining.

BTDR also manages mining data centers for hash rate generation and handles multiple computing processes, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Additionally, It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer recently announced the successful testing of its advanced Bitcoin mining chip, SEAL02, highlighting an advancement in power efficiency. The chip was developed with TSMC (TSM), a global semiconductor foundry. The new chip will be integrated into Bitdeer’s upcoming SEALMINER A2 mining machines, with mass production set to begin in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Bitdeer AI, a segment of Bitdeer Technologies Group, has launched an AI Training Platform that provides scalable AI/ML inference with serverless GPU infrastructure. The platform allows users to build, train, and refine AI models at scale. The newly introduced platform incorporates AI infrastructure, using powerful resources like NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with H100 GPUs, DDN Storage, and InfiniBand Networks. Moreover, Bitdeer AI has strategic plans to team up with NVIDIA (NVDA) to further advance its AI Training Platform.

Analysis of Bitdeer’s Recent Financial Results

The company has announced its Q2 2024 financial results. Revenue was $99.2 million, a 5.8% increase from Q2 2023, although it fell short of the analysts’ estimates of $109.35 million. However, gross profit drastically increased year-over-year by 50.6%, totaling $24.4 million, while the cost of revenue dropped slightly to $74.8 million compared to $77.81 million in Q2 2023.

The net loss of $17.7 million was much lower than the $40.4 million loss in Q2 2023. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose 33.2% year-over-year to $24.9 million, highlighting success in controlling costs and optimizing operations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04, surpassing analysts’ estimates of -$0.01.

At the quarter’s end, reported cash and cash equivalents were $203.9 million. The company’s board, affirming confidence in the company’s profitability, approved a share repurchase program worth $10 million.

What Is the Price Target for BTDR Stock?

The stock is volatile, with a beta of 1.74. It essentially doubled in price from June to July but has since pulled back, shedding roughly 40% in the past 90 days. It trades in the lower half of its 52-week price range of $2.77 – $14.27 and demonstrates negative price momentum by trading below its 20-day (7.18) and 50-day (7.40) moving averages. The price decline has driven the stock P/S ratio (2x) below its historical average (2.65x), suggesting an attractive valuation.

Analysts following the company have been bullish on BTDR stock. Based on eight analysts’ cumulative recommendations, Bitdeer Technologies is rated a Strong Buy. The average price target for BTDR stock is $14.14, representing a potential upside of 93.70% from current levels.

See more BTDR analyst ratings

Bottom Line on Bitdeer

Bitdeer’s innovative computing and blockchain technology solutions, coupled with its diverse offerings like cloud hash rate sharing, mining machine hosting, and cryptocurrency mining services, position it as an attractive prospect for investors. Recent achievements, such as successfully testing its power-efficient SEAL02 Bitcoin mining chip and unveiling an advanced AI Training Platform through Bitdeer AI, point to ongoing growth and innovation.

Also, an average analyst price target offering over 93% upside from current levels makes BTDR a compelling option for those seeking exposure to a diversified crypto miner.

Disclosure