Bitcoin Charges Toward $110K as Sellers Vanish and Institutions Pounce

Story Highlights

Bitcoin inflows to exchanges have hit a two-year low, while big names like Strategy and MARA keep buying—analysts now say a breakout toward $110K may be on deck.

Bitcoin Charges Toward $110K as Sellers Vanish and Institutions Pounce

Bitcoin hasn’t touched a new all-time high since February. But according to analysts from Fidelity and CryptoQuant, the party might just be on pause—not over. Despite choppy price action and tariff-fueled market jitters, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is flashing signs of a brewing supply squeeze, and corporate whales aren’t waiting around.

Bitcoin Selling Pressure Plummets as Demand Builds

Start with the numbers. According to CryptoQuant contributor Axel Adler Jr., Bitcoin inflows to exchanges—where traders usually sell—have dropped 64% since November. That’s the lowest weekly average in almost two years.

“The average selling pressure on top exchanges has dropped from 81K to 29K BTC per day,” Adler wrote on X. “Sellers have dried up, and buyers seem comfortable with current price levels—setting the stage for a structural supply shortage.”

Even short-term holders seem to be holding their fire. Binance, the world’s largest exchange, is seeing far fewer BTC deposits from this group, suggesting less urgency to sell. It’s a rare calm. Adler calls it “the zone of asymmetric demand.”

Fidelity Sees Bitcoin Still in Acceleration Phase

While price action has cooled since February’s $100K+ spike, Fidelity Digital Assets says we may not be done yet. Analyst Zack Wainwright noted that Bitcoin tends to go through two big surges during its “acceleration phase”—the fast-moving, high-volatility part of the bull cycle.

So far, we’ve only seen one.

“If a new all-time high is on the horizon, it will have a starting base near $110,000,” Wainwright wrote in the report. He compared the current slowdown to past cycles in 2017 and 2020, noting that the timeline still matches up.

Institutions Keep Buying Bitcoin Regardless of Price

Meanwhile, major players are still buying. A lot. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) (MSTR) dropped $1.92 billion to pick up 22,048 BTC on March 31. MARA Holdings (MARA) followed suit with plans to sell $2 billion in stock “from time to time” to fund more Bitcoin purchases.

Metaplanet (JP:3350), the Tokyo-listed hotel firm, isn’t far behind. The company issued $13.3 million in bonds just to buy more BTC—pushing its total holdings above 4,000 coins. GameStop (GME) is even in the mix with a $1.3 billion convertible note offering, part of which may go toward Bitcoin.

According to Fidelity, this kind of buying reflects a “price-agnostic” approach. In other words, these companies aren’t trying to time the bottom—they’re betting on where Bitcoin is headed next.

The Calm Before Bitcoin’s Climb?

So what now? Analysts say April and May could become a consolidation zone—a bit of quiet before the next leg higher. But with fewer sellers, more buyers, and corporate treasuries stacking BTC like it’s digital gold, the stage might be set for Bitcoin’s next big move.

Wainwright summed it up like this: “Bitcoin has typically experienced two major surges within previous Acceleration Phases.” If history’s rhyming again, round two could be coming soon.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $83,980.

