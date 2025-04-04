Bitcoin Adoption Jumps as BTCFi Explodes and Tariffs Rock Markets

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Bitcoin Adoption Jumps as BTCFi Explodes and Tariffs Rock Markets

Story Highlights

Bitcoin adoption is rising fast as BTCFi unlocks new yield opportunities. Meanwhile, Trump’s tariffs add fuel to the macro chaos driving crypto demand.

Bitcoin Adoption Jumps as BTCFi Explodes and Tariffs Rock Markets

Bitcoin is getting a serious upgrade — and it’s not just because of price action. The world’s biggest crypto is starting to look a lot more useful thanks to a massive surge in Bitcoin-based DeFi (BTCFi), just as global markets get rocked by Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

BTCFi Turns Bitcoin Into a Yield Machine

According to Binance Research, the total value locked in BTCFi has jumped over 2,700% in the past year, now topping $8.6 billion. That’s a huge leap for a network traditionally seen as a digital gold vault.

BTCFi lets holders do more than just HODL. They can now lend, stake, and provide liquidity — earning yield without giving up control. A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph this trend “may contribute to a shift in how BTC is perceived — from a passive store-of-value to a productive on-chain asset.”

Projects like Babylon, which launched native BTC staking, and Hermetica, which offered a Bitcoin-backed synthetic dollar with a juicy 25% yield, are leading the charge. This shift is making Bitcoin more useful to everyday crypto users — not just whales or institutions.

Long-Term Holders Are Quietly Buying Again

Meanwhile, Bitcoin long-term holders are back in accumulation mode. According to Glassnode data, wallets holding BTC for over 155 days started stacking again after bottoming out in February. That’s reducing supply on exchanges — and potentially setting the stage for a supply shock.

More demand. Less available Bitcoin. You do the math.

Tariff Chaos Could Supercharge Bitcoin Demand

There’s also some interesting macro stuff brewing. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes posted on X that Trump’s tariffs “will be corrected… with printed money, which is good for BTC.” He added that a weaker dollar and a potentially weaker Chinese yuan could push investors into Bitcoin as a safe haven.

Hayes said, “Some of y’all are running scurred, but I LOVE TARIFFS.”

He’s not shy about where he thinks this all leads either. In an earlier blog post, Hayes said Bitcoin could hit $250,000 in 2025 if the Fed restarts quantitative easing — especially with geopolitical instability and financial repression back on the table.

Now that the Fed is expected to cut rates, Bitcoin could benefit even more.

Between yield farming, supply crunches, and financial chaos? Bitcoin’s shaping up to be more than just a store of value. It’s starting to look like a macro hedge.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $82,458.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential