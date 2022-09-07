tiprankstipranks
Market News

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Soars on Promising Sarconeos Top-Line Data

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) are up in today’s pre-market session after promising top-line results from a Phase 2-3 study evaluating its Sarconeos for respiratory failure associated with COVID-19.

In the study, Sarconeos (BI0101) lowered the risk of respiratory failure or early death by 39% vs placebo at 28 days which was the primary endpoint of the trial.

The drug presents a good safety profile and further results are expected to be presented at an international scientific conference in the coming months.

The company is also looking at the possibility to amend and continue the Early Access Program (EAP) to make the treatment available as early as this winter. It has already received an EAP in Brazil and further EAP filings could be made in the U.S. and Europe as well.

Read full Disclosure

