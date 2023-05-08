tiprankstipranks
Market News

BioNTech Rises on Q1 Beat

Shares of biotechnology company BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) are rising upward at the time of publishing today after the company posted robust first-quarter numbers.  

The company’s first-quarter revenue declined 79.7% year-over-year to €1.3 billion but still landed ahead of estimates by nearly €210 million. Additionally, EPS at €2.05 outperformed expectations by about €1.35.

The drop in the topline was attributable to lower COVID-19 vaccine sales globally. Looking ahead, for full-year 2023, the company expects revenue from COVID-19 vaccine sales to hover at  €5 billion. Capital expenditures for the year are anticipated between €500 million and €600 million.

Furthermore, BNTX plans to begin a Phase 3 study evaluating BNT316 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with progression after PD-1/PD-L1 treatment.

Overall, the Street has a $168.42 consensus price target on BNTX pointing to a 55.33% potential upside in the stock.

