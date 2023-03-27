tiprankstipranks
Market News

BNTX Down Even as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell in pre-market trading on Monday after the biotech company reported Q4 diluted earnings of €9.26 per share versus €12.18 in the same period last year and beating analysts’ expectations of €7.75.

The company’s Q4 revenues, however, declined by 22.6% year-over-year to €4.28 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by €420 million.

In FY23, BNTX expects COVID-19 vaccine revenues of approximately €5 billion. Moreover, the company also expects to authorize a stock buyback program of up to $0.5 billion during the remainder of 2023.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about BNTX stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and five Holds.

More News & Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update
Press ReleasesBioNTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update
1h ago
BNTX
Biontech Se Sponsored Adr (BNTX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
BNTX
BioNTech price target lowered to $210 from $272 at H.C. Wainwright
BNTX
More BNTX Latest News >

