Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Could be Expensive

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Could be Expensive

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) could price its Alzheimer’s drug, Lecanemab, developed along with Essai as high as $20,000 every year, Barron’s reported on Friday, citing data from The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

The Institute stated that to meet “traditional cost-effectiveness thresholds,” Lecanemab is likely to be priced between $8,500 and $20,600 per year.

This price range is still lower than the price BIIB had set last year for Aduhelm, another of its Alzheimer’s therapy. Aduhelm had suffered several setbacks earlier this year as many Alzheimer’s experts noted that Aduhelm’s benefits were at best “uncertain.” Worse, the safety risks involved with Aduhelm were significant enough to potentially outweigh the benefits.

The high price of Aduhelm was another major concern as Biogen had priced it as high as $56,000 per year, before slashing the price to $28,000. But even with the reduced price, efforts to commercialize Aduhelm failed when the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services refused to pay for the drug as part of its Medicare plans.

It remains to be seen whether Lecanemab would meet with the same fate.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about BIIB stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and seven Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Reaches Agreement with Genentech to Receive Royalties on the Potential Commercialization of a Late-Stage Bispecific Antibody as Part of Anti-CD20 Collaboration
Press ReleasesBiogen Reaches Agreement with Genentech to Receive Royalties on the Potential Commercialization of a Late-Stage Bispecific Antibody as Part of Anti-CD20 Collaboration
4d ago
BIIB
Biogen reaches agreement with Genentech related to glofitamab commercialization
BIIB
Frontage partners with Eisai, Biogen to complete the Clarity AD study
BIIB
More BIIB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Reaches Agreement with Genentech to Receive Royalties on the Potential Commercialization of a Late-Stage Bispecific Antibody as Part of Anti-CD20 Collaboration
Press ReleasesBiogen Reaches Agreement with Genentech to Receive Royalties on the Potential Commercialization of a Late-Stage Bispecific Antibody as Part of Anti-CD20 Collaboration
4d ago
BIIB
Biogen reaches agreement with Genentech related to glofitamab commercialization
The FlyBiogen reaches agreement with Genentech related to glofitamab commercialization
4d ago
BIIB
Frontage partners with Eisai, Biogen to complete the Clarity AD study
The FlyFrontage partners with Eisai, Biogen to complete the Clarity AD study
11d ago
BIIB
More BIIB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >