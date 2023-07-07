Biogen, Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Drug Scores Big With FDA’s Full Approval

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Biogen, Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Drug Scores Big With FDA’s Full Approval

Story Highlights

The U.S. FDA fully approved Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi, which will expand access to the expensive drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai’s (ESALF) Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi, making it the first treatment to receive full approval for the fatal brain disorder.

Biogen, Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Drug  

In January, Leqembi received the FDA’s accelerated approval due to its ability to clear sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. The treatment slowed cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease by 27% compared with a placebo in an 18-month study.

With the full approval, patients enrolled for Medicare will now be eligible for broad coverage for the treatment with the drug, if they qualify and agree to report data to a registry so that the safety and effectiveness of the drug can be tracked. With a list price of $26,500, the drug is very expensive to afford without insurance coverage.

Eisai expects Leqembi to generate $7 billion in worldwide sales annually by 2030. The company had earlier projected that 100,000 Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. could use anti-amyloid drugs in two to three years.

However, there are some concerns about the safety of the drug, as the treatment carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding. In fact, three patients who participated in Eisai’s study died. However, FDA scientists said that it can’t be clearly established if Leqembi played a role in these deaths.

It is important to note that Leqembi’s label will have a boxed safety warning, highlighting the risk of life-threatening brain swelling for Alzheimer’s drugs in the same class. The new label explains why patients should be monitored for potentially dangerous brain swelling and bleeding associated with amyloid-lowering antibodies. It further warns that the risk is higher in patients with two copies of a gene, APOE4, associated with Alzheimer’s and that while genetic testing is highly recommended, it is not mandatory.

Is Biogen a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Following the announcement, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed said that the updated label didn’t have any major surprises and the changes were generally as expected, with “ just some additional emphasis and consideration for certain risk groups (which is expected after the adcom commentary).”

The analyst added that he did find some commentary around APOE4 testing more interesting, saying “deeper in the label the FDA actually briefly comments on APOE4 tests themselves — something to think about perhaps as it relates to the commercial ramp.” Syed reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen with a price target of $340.

Biogen scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and five Holds. The average price target of $336.26 implies about 18% upside. Shares have advanced about 3% since the start of this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BIIB

FDA Grants Traditional Approval for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
Press ReleasesFDA Grants Traditional Approval for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
7h ago
BIIB
Biogen announces new SPINRAZA data
BIIB
New Data at Cure SMA Highlight Potential Benefit of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) in Infants and Toddlers with Unmet Clinical Needs After Gene Therapy
BIIB
More BIIB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BIIB

FDA Grants Traditional Approval for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
Press ReleasesFDA Grants Traditional Approval for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
7h ago
BIIB
Biogen announces new SPINRAZA data
The FlyBiogen announces new SPINRAZA data
6d ago
BIIB
New Data at Cure SMA Highlight Potential Benefit of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) in Infants and Toddlers with Unmet Clinical Needs After Gene Therapy
Press ReleasesNew Data at Cure SMA Highlight Potential Benefit of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) in Infants and Toddlers with Unmet Clinical Needs After Gene Therapy
6d ago
BIIB
More BIIB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >