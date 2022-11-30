Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Drug May Pose Serious Risks, Say Researchers

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Drug May Pose Serious Risks, Say Researchers

Story Highlights

Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, displayed several serious potential risks despite reducing cognitive decline in patients. Doctors and researchers are worried that the drug’s risks might outweigh its positive effects in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Biogen’s (NYSE:BIIB) Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, developed jointly with Eisai (OTC:ESALY), might have more risks than a cure. Researchers studying the drug and its effects on about 1,800 early-stage Alzheimer’s patients revealed some key details that might determine whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the drug. The researchers called for a longer and deeper study of the drug.

It was revealed that the drug’s effect was moderate, and cognitive decline was slowed by 27% in the patients who were administered the drug, compared to patients placed on placebo for 18 months. Nonetheless, the lecanemab caused bleeding in 17.3% of patients on the drug versus 9% on the placebo. Not only that, but brain swelling in 12.6% of patients on lecanemab was another cause for concern, especially as only 1.7% of patients on a placebo faced the same issue.

Earlier, both the developing companies requested conditional approval of lecanemab on the basis of a prior study that revealed reduced levels of amyloid in the brains of patients using the drug. Importantly, amyloid is a protein whose levels in the brain determine the degree of the disease in Alzheimer’s patients.

Some doctors are concerned about whether the drug’s effectiveness could outweigh the potential risks to patients. They suggested that deeper and prolonged research might be necessary to determine the medical effectiveness of lecanemab.

Into the bargain are the recent reports of two deaths in study-respondent patients who were taking lecanemab. While doctors speculate that the deaths were caused by the drug, Eisai assures that the patients had other serious medical problems that were more likely to have caused their deaths.

Lecanemab is a highly anticipated Alzheimer’s drug that has kept Biogen and Eisai in focus as potential game-changers. However, failure to get approval might spark investor concerns.

Is BIIB a buy or sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Biogen, with a Moderate Buy rating based on 19 Buys and seven Holds. The average price target of $308.83 indicates an upside of 6% from current price levels over the next year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BIIB

Cerebral amyloid angiopathy new risk for beta-amyloid space, says Mizuho
The FlyCerebral amyloid angiopathy new risk for beta-amyloid space, says Mizuho
1d ago
BIIB
Mizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
BIIB
Mizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
BIIB
More BIIB Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BIIB

Cerebral amyloid angiopathy new risk for beta-amyloid space, says Mizuho
The FlyCerebral amyloid angiopathy new risk for beta-amyloid space, says Mizuho
1d ago
BIIB
Mizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyMizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
BIIB
Mizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyMizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
BIIB
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >