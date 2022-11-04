tiprankstipranks
Market News

BioAtla Pops After Encouraging Q3 Results

Shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) popped in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company reported encouraging Q3 results.

The company ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $178.1 million which is expected to provide funding into the second half of 2024. Even as the company did not earn any revenues in Q3, the net loss widened to $25.8 million versus a net loss of $22.9 million in the same period last year.

Jay M. Short, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of BioAtla stated, “We are excited with the compelling evidence of antitumor activity of BA3011, in both monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab, in treatment-refractory NSCLC [Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer] patients in the ongoing part 1 of the phase 2 study. In addition, we are pleased with the written feedback received from the FDA regarding part 2 of the phase 2 study in UPS and are proceeding with enrollment in this part of the study, which we believe supports registration for this difficult to treat disease.””

More News & Analysis on BCAB

BioAtla Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress
Press ReleasesBioAtla Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress
16h ago
BCAB
BioAtla to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Highlights on November 3, 2022
BCAB
J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider
BCAB
FNKO
More BCAB Latest News >
