Binance.US Bolsters its Legal Team to Fight the SEC

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Binance.US Bolsters its Legal Team to Fight the SEC

Story Highlights

Binance.US has reportedly hired a former SEC enforcement official as part of the legal team to fight the SEC.

Binance.US, the American arm of crypto exchange Binance, is strengthening its legal team to fight the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by hiring top talent, including former co-director of the SEC’s enforcement division, George Canellos, Bloomberg reported. The crypto platform is preparing its defense against the SEC’s allegations of operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

Binance.US Gears Up to Combat the SEC

Canellos is currently serving as the global head of the litigation and arbitration group of the international law firm Milbank LLP. Previously, he supervised about 1,300 attorneys at the SEC on several investigations, including the much-talked-about insider trading actions against Raj Rajaratnam.

“Binance is clearly preparing for a criminal prosecution and continuing to hire the best defense attorneys in the world,” tweeted former SEC internet enforcement chief John Reed Stark.

Aside from Canellos, Binance.US has reportedly hired three more lawyers from Milbank. Earlier this month, the SEC sued Binance.US, Binance, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for alleged securities violations. Rival crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is also facing the SEC’s wrath.

Last week, the regulatory body filed for a temporary restraining order to freeze Binance.US’s assets to protect customer funds. Meanwhile, Binance.US announced that it would no longer accept US Dollar deposits on its platform and will pause withdrawals effective June 13, as its banking partners pulled back in response to the SEC’s crackdown. It called the SEC’s actions “extremely aggressive and intimidating tactics.”

Amid all this chaos, Binance Coin (BNB-USD), the native currency of the crypto exchange, is trending higher as of writing but is slightly in the red year-to-date.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COIN

Robinhood’s Crypto Volumes Take a Plunge in May
Market NewsRobinhood’s Crypto Volumes Take a Plunge in May
1d ago
COIN
HOOD
Short Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
AI
GES
Crypto Roundup: Bitcoin, Binance, and the Fed’s Upcoming Move
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Robinhood’s Crypto Volumes Take a Plunge in May
Market NewsRobinhood’s Crypto Volumes Take a Plunge in May
1d ago
COIN
HOOD
Short Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
The FlyShort Report: Bears pile on bad news from GameStop and Coinbase
2d ago
AI
GES
Crypto Roundup: Bitcoin, Binance, and the Fed’s Upcoming Move
Market NewsCrypto Roundup: Bitcoin, Binance, and the Fed’s Upcoming Move
4d ago
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >