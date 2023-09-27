Binance (BNB-USD) Exits Russia amid Mounting Troubles

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Binance (BNB-USD) Exits Russia amid Mounting Troubles
Market News

Binance (BNB-USD) Exits Russia amid Mounting Troubles

Story Highlights

Binance is exiting Russia amid mounting regulatory challenges.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance (BNB-USD) is exiting Russia by selling its business in the sanction-hit country to CommEX. The offboarding process for Russian users, though, will take up to a year.

The company is planning to shut down all exchange services and business lines in Russia over the next few months. Noah Perlman, the Chief Compliance Officer at Binance, acknowledged that the move comes as continuing business in Russia is not compatible with the company’s compliance strategy.

CommEx, a new trading platform, was officially launched yesterday. Troubles at Binance, the largest crypto exchange globally, have been brewing for a while now. The company is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity and Futures Trade Commission, and the U.S. Justice Department.

Further, Binance has seen multiple high-profile exits over the past few months and slashed its headcount by nearly 1,500. Amid these sagging fortunes, trading volumes at the exchange have plummeted. In addition, according to a Wall Street Journal report, some company executives believe the exit of Binance’s co-founder, Changpeng Zhao, could potentially improve the chances of the company’s survival.

Is BNB Coin a Good Buy?

The price of BNB-USD has plummeted to the present $214 level thanks to the recent challenges. Importantly, $200 is a key multi-year support zone for BNB-USD. Any move below this level could potentially mean a sharp correction.

Meanwhile, the crypto bellwether Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up 2% to $26,700 today and remains nearly 37.7% higher over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Snaps Up $147M Worth of Bitcoin
Market NewsMicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Snaps Up $147M Worth of Bitcoin
2d ago
MSTR
Cryptocurrency: Will Crypto Get Its Buzz Back?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCryptocurrency: Will Crypto Get Its Buzz Back?
1M ago
BTC
ETH
Is Binance.US’ Banking Problem Coming to an End?
Market NewsIs Binance.US’ Banking Problem Coming to an End?
1M ago
CUBI
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >