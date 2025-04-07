Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Predicts Trump May Delay Tariffs to “Make Deals”

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Predicts Trump May Delay Tariffs to “Make Deals”

Story Highlights

Bill Ackman says Trump may delay tariffs to cut deals, as markets slide and economists warn the hikes could tip the U.S. into recession.

Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Predicts Trump May Delay Tariffs to “Make Deals”

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says he wouldn’t be shocked if President Trump presses pause on his upcoming tariff plan. In a post shared on April 5, Ackman wrote that Trump “captured the attention of the world,” but added he would “not be surprised to wake up Monday with an announcement from the President that he was postponing the implementation of the tariffs to give him time to make deals.”

According to Ackman, the timeline is already tight. With tariffs scheduled to spike further on April 9, he argued there’s little room left to negotiate. He said the delay would not only allow for potential trade deals but also give companies more time to prepare, warning that rushing through the hikes could “drive the economy into a recession, potentially a severe one.”

Market Sell-Off Highlights Recession Fears

Markets have already reacted sharply. The S&P 500 just posted its worst three-day stretch since 2008. Small caps officially entered a bear market. And volatility has exploded, with the VIX rising above 60.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), in an internal note obtained by Fortune, raised its U.S. recession probability to 60%—citing rising costs, squeezed margins, and an expected drop in consumer spending if tariffs move ahead. Goldman Sachs is close behind. As reported in a client note sent late Sunday, Goldman lifted its own recession risk to 45%, adding that if tariffs take full effect, “we expect to change our forecast to a recession.”

Powell Says Fed Isn’t Rushing to Cut

Despite the panic in equities, the Fed isn’t ready to act just yet. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to reporters on Friday at a closed-door briefing confirmed by Investors.com, said the central bank is watching the situation but still sees the U.S. economy as “resilient.” Powell noted growth is likely to slow and inflation may tick higher, but stopped short of signaling a near-term rate cut.

While Ackman is floating the idea of a delay, others aren’t so sure. In an interview with MarketWatch, one senior White House adviser said there’s “no current plan to shift the timeline,” though they admitted calls have been pouring in from both business leaders and foreign officials.

Tariffs Hammer Key Stocks Ahead of April 9 Deadline

The tariff fallout isn’t theoretical—it’s already showing up on the tape. Boeing (BA) has sunk to a two-and-a-half-year low, while Tesla (TSLA) faces estimated cost hikes of $4,000 per vehicle due to new import duties. Apple (AAPL) could take a $33 billion annual hit—about 26% of its 2025 operating profit—if the tariffs stick. Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Nike (NKE) are all under pressure too, with higher input costs and shrinking margins looming large.

It’s not just individual names. The S&P 500 (SPY) has slipped over 4% in recent sessions, while the Russell 2000 has fallen more than 20% from its highs, officially entering bear market territory.

To stay on top of how these tariffs are rippling through the market, investors can use the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool. It lets you easily evaluate key metrics—like analyst ratings, valuation, Smart Scores, and recent performance—across companies exposed to tariff risks.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential