Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Dips despite Earnings Beat

Shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.59, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.41 per share.

Sales increased by 47.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $295.98 million. This beat analysts’ expectations by $13.41 million.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for FY 2024 to be in the ranges of $1.288 billion to $1.306 billion and $1.82 to $1.97, respectively.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $139.67 on BILL stock, implying 37.46% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

