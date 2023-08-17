Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Advances on Healthy Q2 Numbers

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Advances on Healthy Q2 Numbers
Market News

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Advances on Healthy Q2 Numbers

Story Highlights

Bilibili has delivered a robust Q2 performance on the back of gains in the number of users, advertising revenues, and operational efficiency gains. The company also managed to deliver better margins during the quarter.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares are up nearly 6% at the time of writing after the online entertainment services provider posted a better-than-anticipated set of second-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year to $731.5 million, beating estimates by $8.8 million. Additionally, net loss per share at $0.32 too came in narrower than expectations by $0.03.

During the quarter, the number of average daily active users on the platform rose by 15% to 96.5 million with an average daily time spent of 94 minutes. Further, a surge in advertising revenue and gains in operational efficiency helped the company boost its gross profit margin by an impressive 23% during this period.

For the full-year 2023, BILI expects net revenue to hover between RMB22.5 billion and RMB23.5 billion. In comparison, it had earlier guided for net revenue in the range of RMB24 billion and RMB26 billion. The scale-back comes due to delayed game launches and a tepid revenue contribution from BILI’s non-core businesses including IP derivatives.

Overall, the Street has a $21.06 consensus price target on BILI alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.  Today’s price gains come after a nearly 33% decline in BILI shares over the past six months.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesBilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
41m ago
BILI
BILI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
BILI
Bilibili call volume above normal and directionally bullish
BILI
More BILI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesBilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
41m ago
BILI
BILI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsBILI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
2d ago
BILI
Bilibili call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyBilibili call volume above normal and directionally bullish
10d ago
BILI
More BILI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >